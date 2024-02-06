Ramsay's Run new community taking reservations

A new real estate venture aims to build on Cape Girardeauï¿½s early history and bring in a community for people 55 and older to enjoy amenities and access.

The Chateau Girardeau announced the development in 2016, now known as Ramsayï¿½s Run, on Bloomfield Road north of Dalhousie Golf Club.

Ramsayï¿½s Run is named for Andrew Ramsay, whose sister Rebecca married Alexander Giboney and was instrumental in the founding of Elmwood Manor.

Ramsay was Scottish, and was among the first European settlers in what would become Cape Girardeau.

Keith Boeller, president and CEO of Chateau Girardeau, said the market trend is toward people who want to ï¿½age in placeï¿½: who want to live in their own homes and have services come to them.

Boeller said the development will be perfect for people looking to relocate to Cape Girardeau to be closer to family or who enjoy the pace of Cape Girardeau living.

Bill Cole, broker/owner of Realty Executives, said the land has remained in the Ramsay family since the 1800s until the site was purchased for this development.

That Scottish heritage will be reflected in the homes to be built on the 65-acre development, Cole said.

Houses will have stone or brick incorporated into their design, and residents will be able to choose a floor plan with customization options.

Homes would be owned by individuals, and support services would come from the Chateau, Cole said.

Amenities will include a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis court, and proximity to Dalhousie Golf Club, Cole said, and services such as lawn care, landscaping, snow removal and housekeeping services will also be available.