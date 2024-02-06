Ramsay's Run new community taking reservations

A new real estate venture aims to build on Cape Girardeauï¿½s early history and bring in a community for people 55 and older to enjoy amenities and access.
The Chateau Girardeau announced the development in 2016, now known as Ramsayï¿½s Run, on Bloomfield Road north of Dalhousie Golf Club.
Ramsayï¿½s Run is named for Andrew Ramsay, whose sister Rebecca married Alexander Giboney and was instrumental in the founding of Elmwood Manor.
Ramsay was Scottish, and was among the first European settlers in what would become Cape Girardeau.
Keith Boeller, president and CEO of Chateau Girardeau, said the market trend is toward people who want to ï¿½age in placeï¿½: who want to live in their own homes and have services come to them.
Boeller said the development will be perfect for people looking to relocate to Cape Girardeau to be closer to family or who enjoy the pace of Cape Girardeau living.
Bill Cole, broker/owner of Realty Executives, said the land has remained in the Ramsay family since the 1800s until the site was purchased for this development.
That Scottish heritage will be reflected in the homes to be built on the 65-acre development, Cole said.
Houses will have stone or brick incorporated into their design, and residents will be able to choose a floor plan with customization options.
Homes would be owned by individuals, and support services would come from the Chateau, Cole said.
Amenities will include a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis court, and proximity to Dalhousie Golf Club, Cole said, and services such as lawn care, landscaping, snow removal and housekeeping services will also be available.
The reservation period will determine market demand and timeline for the project, Cole said.
Penzel Construction in Jackson is another partner in this development, and will provide home construction services, Cole said.
The Phase I lots will be about 0.2 acres, he said, and will range from about 1,400 square feet to a bit below 2,000 square feet, he said.
Phase II lots will be a bit larger, he said. Home prices will start at $260,000, according to a news release.
ï¿½I really have to give the Chateau Girardeau CEO and board of directors credit,ï¿½ Cole said, since theyï¿½ve worked on the research and design of this development for about three years. Theyï¿½ve visited similar communities in Nashville, Tennessee, and the St. Louis area, he said, and spoken with builders, residents and others.
ï¿½Coming up with something attractive to a large number of people, not just in the immediate Cape County area but also the surrounding area, itï¿½s closer to health-care providers and Capeï¿½s other amenities, they deserve kudos,ï¿½ Cole said.
Boeller said the development will allow the Chateau Girardeau to expand its offerings. Chateauï¿½s main campus at Independence Street and Mount Auburn Road is a progressive care facility, meaning residents can enter at any point along the care continuum and move to whatever section they may need, be it skilled nursing or in-home care. This new campus will be a different setup ï¿½ the Chateau wonï¿½t own it, but will provide services, and if people wish to move into the Chateau at a later date, that could be an option, Boeller said.
ï¿½This really is a lifestyle development,ï¿½ Boeller said. ï¿½The partnership with Dalhousie golf course, the services provided, it all fits together nicely.
ï¿½We think we have a good product here,ï¿½ he continued. ï¿½Weï¿½ve done the modeling and research. Now itï¿½s time to find out whether Cape Girardeau is interested.ï¿½
