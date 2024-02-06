Rain resumes in St. Louis region recovering from Tuesday's flooding

ST. LOUIS -- Parts of the St. Louis region that are recovering from record-setting rains earlier this week were under a flash flood warning Thursday as another storm moved through the area.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a flash flood warning Thursday afternoon for St. Louis, a large portion of St. Louis County and part of the Illinois suburbs of St. Louis.

St. Louis police and fire officials said in a tweet that some motorists were removed from cars on flooded streets Thursday afternoon.

The weather service forecast 1-2 inches of rain and said the storm is expected to move through the region more quickly than a system that dropped more than 12 inches in St. Charles County and up to 10 inches in other areas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Authorities said two men drowned in the earlier storm. One man's body was found Wednesday about a mile from his abandoned semi-trailer truck, which appeared to have been submerged in floodwaters, the Hazelwood Police Department said in a Facebook post.