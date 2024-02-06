Rain may help in battle against Illinois wildfire

GORHAM, Ill. -- A rainy forecast heading into the weekend is expected to help firefighters control a wildfire burning this week in the Shawnee National Forest near Gorham.

The fire of unreported origin was first reported late Tuesday afternoon in the Fountain Bluff area in southwest Jackson County, north of Union County.

Mary McCorvic, public information officer with the U.S. Forest Service, said efforts to battle the blaze have been hampered by high winds and steep terrain. The fire had spread to approximately 33 acres by Wednesday.