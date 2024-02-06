All sections
NewsMarch 12, 2021

Rain may help in battle against Illinois wildfire

GORHAM, Ill. -- A rainy forecast heading into the weekend is expected to help firefighters control a wildfire burning this week in the Shawnee National Forest near Gorham. The fire of unreported origin was first reported late Tuesday afternoon in the Fountain Bluff area in southwest Jackson County, north of Union County...

Southeast Missourian

GORHAM, Ill. -- A rainy forecast heading into the weekend is expected to help firefighters control a wildfire burning this week in the Shawnee National Forest near Gorham.

The fire of unreported origin was first reported late Tuesday afternoon in the Fountain Bluff area in southwest Jackson County, north of Union County.

Mary McCorvic, public information officer with the U.S. Forest Service, said efforts to battle the blaze have been hampered by high winds and steep terrain. The fire had spread to approximately 33 acres by Wednesday.

The forest service is overseeing fire control operations, which, as of Thursday, consisted of 17 firefighters from forest service operations in Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Oregon working alongside Shawnee National Forest firefighters. Their objective, McCorvic said, is to protect firefighter and public safety, natural and cultural resources, infrastructure and private property.

Fire crews have established control lines on the south and east sides of the fire by clearing small trees and brush while extinguishing spot fires as they spilled over the bluff on the north and west sides of the fire.

On Thursday, firefighters were patrolling along the top of Fountain Bluff as well as the Fountain Bluff Road below.

Vehicles traveling in the Gorham area and along Illinois Highway 3 in southern Jackson County are asked to show down when encountering emergency vehicles.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

