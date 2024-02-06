As all local public schools make adjustments for the Aug. 24 reopening of classrooms, the faculty and staff at Jefferson Elementary will be grappling with one extra change in the upcoming school year — the absence of now-former principal Leigh Ragsdale.

The announcement was made in a Thursday afternoon social media post from Jefferson Elementary. Ragsdale stated her fiance received a promotion with the Missouri National Guard and the two of them will be moving to the central Missouri area.

In her announcement, Ragsdale expressed her love for her students; her gratitude for their families’ love, strength and support; and her appreciation for the community’s trust to lead Jefferson Elementary.