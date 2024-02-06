All sections
August 14, 2020

Ragsdale resigns; Jokerst named interim head principal at Jefferson Elementary

As all local public schools make adjustments for the Aug. 24 reopening of classrooms, the faculty and staff at Jefferson Elementary will be grappling with one extra change in the upcoming school year — the absence of now-former principal Leigh Ragsdale...

Ben Matthews
A student leaps into a hug with Jefferson Elementary principal Leigh Ragsdale in the hallway between classes Jan 18.
A student leaps into a hug with Jefferson Elementary principal Leigh Ragsdale in the hallway between classes Jan 18.Southeast Missourian file

As all local public schools make adjustments for the Aug. 24 reopening of classrooms, the faculty and staff at Jefferson Elementary will be grappling with one extra change in the upcoming school year — the absence of now-former principal Leigh Ragsdale.

The announcement was made in a Thursday afternoon social media post from Jefferson Elementary. Ragsdale stated her fiance received a promotion with the Missouri National Guard and the two of them will be moving to the central Missouri area.

In her announcement, Ragsdale expressed her love for her students; her gratitude for their families’ love, strength and support; and her appreciation for the community’s trust to lead Jefferson Elementary.

“JE will forever be the brightest spot in my heart,” Ragsdale stated.

Ragsdale replaced principal Ron Farrow at Franklin Elementary in 2017, then moved to Jefferson Elementary replacing Raeanne Alpers. Her resignation was accepted Thursday by the Cape Girardeau School Board.

According to the announcement, assistant principal Kara Jokerst will serve as interim head principal and Amber Walker has been named interim assistant principal for the upcoming school year.

Jefferson Elementary School assistant principal Kara Jokerst and fourth grader Jamari "Jay" Barnhill go down the runway during a school fashion show Sept. 13 in Cape Girardeau.
Jefferson Elementary School assistant principal Kara Jokerst and fourth grader Jamari "Jay" Barnhill go down the runway during a school fashion show Sept. 13 in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file
Local News
