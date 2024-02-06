All sections
NewsJuly 14, 2023

Radio station gives away children's shoes

Maryam Seyedaihosseini

Radio station WIBH is giving away free children's shoes purchased through the annual Warm Soles, New Hope Campaign to children in need in Southern Illinois.

Shoes are available free of charge in sizes 7 toddler to 5 kids through the Children's Medical and Mental Health Resource Network (CMMHRN) in Anna, Arrowleaf in Vienna and all Southern 7 Head Start locations to children living in Southern Illinois affected by abuse, neglect, disaster and family need.

Children can get one pair of shoes without paperwork or proof of income required. Families should call the closest site to make pickup arrangements.

This year's campaign, a partnership between the not-for-profit organization Operation Warm and WIBH Radio, raised more than $4,300 to purchase 288 pairs of shoes. Postal Pal in Anna donates the shipping of the shoes to allow 100% of all donations to go directly to their purchase. The campaign, launched in 2022, has raised more than $15,000 and purchased 1,000 pairs of shoes.

This has become possible through public donations throughout the year at www.operationwarm.org/wibh and the cooperation of several local businesses.

"We are fortunate to live in a community that cares about the needs of others," said Moury Bass, co-owner of WIBH. "That's why we are using the voice of WIBH radio to let our listeners know that there are children in Southern Illinois who need new shoes."

For more information about the WIBH Warm Soles, New Hope Campaign, contact Bass at (618) 833-9424; or Shawnna Rhine at Southern 7 Head Start at (618) 634-2297, ext. 9161; or visit the WIBH Warm Soles, New Hope Campaign on Facebook. To learn more about Operation Warm, visit www.operationwarm.org.

