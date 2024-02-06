Radio personality Kirby Ray recipient of 2023 Dingeldein award

Ray is one of a several Dingeldein award recipients who are attached to music. He is the first to be associated with rock music in his everyday life.

He said he loved rock music as a youngster and his father would take him to see various bands. He has kept this love with him and has turned it into his career. Showcasing Real Rock 99.3 to the community has sometimes been a challenge.

"When I first started, there were some business owners who would say, 'We don't want to advertise on that rock station. That's the devil's music.' I would go to them and say, 'Look, we've done a ton of public service, every organization in town comes to us, and we're not on the air to be comedians; we let the music be.' I've carefully protected the station's since I've been here by anyone who attacks us. We say, 'Look, this is the list of public services we do. These people contact us every day.' So to be able to bring rock music a little bit higher — to show that it is a value," Ray said

Ray noted Cape Girardeau's art scene, praising sculptures and murals all over town and calling them "beautiful". Ray also encouraged support of the Arts Council to help bring more art to the area.

"I think you'll be amazed when you see how many counties the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri has. ... They help get the word out about art events. So everybody should be part of it. ... I don't draw or paint and I won this award just by putting the word out. So to have everybody welcome, I think that's incredible" Ray said.

The Arts Council is holding its annual gala, where Ray will receive his award, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at 1222 West Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau. The dress code is semi-formal to go along with this year's theme, "A Friday Night Salon with Picasso's Muses".

This year the gala will be open to not just Arts Council members but the community as well. Tickets may be purchased at https://2023-dingeldein-tickets.paperform.co/?fbclid=IwAR2eP-gv9GgNiY7YJtrbzdFDmFU130DF6JNu6quCduOqj6iePdvYPz2j4aI.