Radio personality Kirby Ray recipient of 2023 Dingeldein award

Local radio personality Kirby Ray is well known for his love of rock 'n' roll and his community involvement with Cape Girardeau and its music scene.
He can now add recipient of the Otto F. Dingeldein Award to his list of credentials.
The Otto F. Dingeldein Award, set up in 1975, was established to honor living individuals whose artistic achievements have positively enriched the cultural fabric of the community, according to the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's website. The award can be given to artists, non-artists or organizations. The criteria used in selection of the award winner include an evaluation of the individual's support of or participation in the areas of drama, writing, visual arts, music or dance.
Support of the Arts Council is also a criterion, and Ray said he encourages support of and involvement with the organization.
Ray said he considers the award one of the highest honors of his life.
"So for one year, that's my title. The person who held the title for the last year, every time I would see her out, I just be like, 'You got the title, be proud of it.' Now, I get to have it for a year. This is incredible. I'm just totally blown away. And anything to make my mom proud -- I'm happy. So my mom's proud about it," Ray said
Ray is one of a several Dingeldein award recipients who are attached to music. He is the first to be associated with rock music in his everyday life.
He said he loved rock music as a youngster and his father would take him to see various bands. He has kept this love with him and has turned it into his career. Showcasing Real Rock 99.3 to the community has sometimes been a challenge.
"When I first started, there were some business owners who would say, 'We don't want to advertise on that rock station. That's the devil's music.' I would go to them and say, 'Look, we've done a ton of public service, every organization in town comes to us, and we're not on the air to be comedians; we let the music be.' I've carefully protected the station's since I've been here by anyone who attacks us. We say, 'Look, this is the list of public services we do. These people contact us every day.' So to be able to bring rock music a little bit higher — to show that it is a value," Ray said
Ray noted Cape Girardeau's art scene, praising sculptures and murals all over town and calling them "beautiful". Ray also encouraged support of the Arts Council to help bring more art to the area.
"I think you'll be amazed when you see how many counties the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri has. ... They help get the word out about art events. So everybody should be part of it. ... I don't draw or paint and I won this award just by putting the word out. So to have everybody welcome, I think that's incredible" Ray said.
The Arts Council is holding its annual gala, where Ray will receive his award, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at 1222 West Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau. The dress code is semi-formal to go along with this year's theme, "A Friday Night Salon with Picasso's Muses".
This year the gala will be open to not just Arts Council members but the community as well. Tickets may be purchased at https://2023-dingeldein-tickets.paperform.co/?fbclid=IwAR2eP-gv9GgNiY7YJtrbzdFDmFU130DF6JNu6quCduOqj6iePdvYPz2j4aI.
