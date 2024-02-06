Radar outage causes problems tracking severe weather Tuesday morning

During the peak of storms that spawned tornadoes across Missouri on Tuesday morning, April 2, the National Weather Service’s live radar network went dark.

Meteorologists trying to warn viewers of imminent danger were handcuffed by a widespread network error at the National Weather Service data center in College Park, Maryland.

The NWS, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, issued a statement saying the disruption lasted more than five hours. NOAA is still unsure of what caused the outage.

The warning and radar disruption affected KFVS12 meteorologist Grant Dade, who was using different technology on his smartphone to inform viewers of the potential of a tornado and its possible path. Dade, aided by meteorologist Madeline Parker off camera, could only speculate when informing viewers about the storm’s direction as it appeared a tornado might be heading toward Benton. Dade mentioned numerous times that he was limited by the inability to use the NWS radar, and could only estimate based on the speed of the storms and rotation shown on radar up to six minutes earlier.

The same problem affected St. Louis. Meteorologists from the NBC affiliate said they were forced to track the storm’s movement by lightning strikes alone late Monday, April 1, and into Tuesday morning, according to ksdk.com.

The St. Louis Fox affiliate reported on its website that “around 12:25 a.m., the NWS lost all ability to push out their warning and forecast products, eventually trickling down to the radar products." The Fox affiliate reported that none of the region’s radar sites in St. Louis was operating and only 25% were operating nationally.

Fox 2 reported that meteorologists at the NWS office in Kansas City were putting hand-drawn maps in chat pages with Fox 2 meteorologists as an alternative communication method.

Sam Herndon, the Cape Girardeau County emergency management director, said the office was able to keep in contact with the NWS through a chat site group, plus could receive all the NWS alerts. Based on that information, Herndon said, they could sound alarms in Jackson and Cape Girardeau.