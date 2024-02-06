Quilt expert, author Hazelwood to hold signing in Altenburg

Quilt fiction author and quilt appraisal expert Ann Hazelwood will be at the Lutheran Heritage Center, 75 Church St. in Altenburg, Missouri, for a book signing and special quilt display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 12.

Hazelwood will sign copies of the first book in her latest series, set in Door County, Wisconsin, according to a news release. The book, "Quilters of the Door," will be available for purchase.

Hazelwood, a Perry County native, is also the former president of the National Quilt Museum.