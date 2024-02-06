Puxico man drowns while swimming at Wappapello Lake

WAPPAPELLO LAKE, Mo. -- A day of boating and swimming on Wappapello Lake ended tragically Sunday when a Puxico man drowned.

The victim has been identified as Jerry L. Pennington, 55. He was pronounced dead at 7:15 p.m. by Wayne County Coroner Gray Umfleet and is the fourth drowning in Troop E this year.

The incident happened at about 5:10 p.m. "right around the old tree," which is located about 2 miles west of the dam, said Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Shayne Talburt.

"They were wading out there around the old tree," Talburt explained. "He began to swim to the boat. It got deep on him, and he began to struggle. Pennington went under water, submerged and did not resurface."

Talburt said one of the four other passengers in his boat threw Pennington a personal-flotation device, but it came up short.

Troop E marine operations were called to the scene, and "we began side scan and dragging operations," Talburt said.