Public hearings delayed, 'tiny homes' considered by Jackson aldermen

Two public hearings scheduled for Tuesday by the Jackson Board of Aldermen on special-use permit requests were delayed until Oct. 3 because of what is being termed "an internal error."
Hearings to consider special-use permits are being sought for the following purposes:
City Hall failed to send out in time the 15-day notices required by state law for the planned hearings before city aldermen.
Janet Sanders, the city's building and planning manager, told aldermen in study session a Jackson resident has asked for permission "to install a tiny home on an existing residential lot."
Sanders informed the board the city has no code to prohibit such homes, which the 2018 International Residential Code calls "a dwelling unit with a maximum of 400-square-feet of floor area, excluding lofts."
Such homes, which were debated in Cape Girardeau City Council during the administration of former Mayor Bob Fox, are sometimes referred to as an eco-friendly housing solution in addition to being a potentially feasible transition option for people needing shelter.
Sanders told aldermen, in briefing materials, the only IRC square footage limitation requires at least 120 square feet per occupant, adding "the construction design of most tiny homes does not meet certain requirements of the 2015 code related to stairway design, emergency egress and ceiling heights."
Sanders said if aldermen wish to consider allowing tiny homes within city limits, she recommended adoption of certain elements of Appendix AQ from the 2021 International Residential Code.
Millersville's Putz Construction began site preparation Tuesday for the $1.6 million West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Project.
City Public Works director Kent Peetz told the Southeast Missourian about the project's cost breakdown:
Additionally, Peetz said there are two additional expenses associated with the estimated 180-day project: water, $66,150; and wastewater, $31,015.
Completion is expected by March.
Mayor Pro Tempore David Reiminger officiated in the absence of Mayor Dwain Hahs.
Aldermen Paul Sander and Mike Seabaugh and city administrator Jim Roach were also not in attendance.
