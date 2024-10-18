Public hearings delayed, 'tiny homes' considered by Jackson aldermen

Two public hearings scheduled for Tuesday by the Jackson Board of Aldermen on special-use permit requests were delayed until Oct. 3 because of what is being termed "an internal error."

Hearings to consider special-use permits are being sought for the following purposes:

A towing business at 1405 S. Farmington Road, requested by Land Escapes LLC

For shipping containers as long-term storage at 957 W. Independence St., requested by Brennon Todt.

City Hall failed to send out in time the 15-day notices required by state law for the planned hearings before city aldermen.

Tiny Homes

Janet Sanders, the city's building and planning manager, told aldermen in study session a Jackson resident has asked for permission "to install a tiny home on an existing residential lot."

Sanders informed the board the city has no code to prohibit such homes, which the 2018 International Residential Code calls "a dwelling unit with a maximum of 400-square-feet of floor area, excluding lofts."

Such homes, which were debated in Cape Girardeau City Council during the administration of former Mayor Bob Fox, are sometimes referred to as an eco-friendly housing solution in addition to being a potentially feasible transition option for people needing shelter.

Sanders told aldermen, in briefing materials, the only IRC square footage limitation requires at least 120 square feet per occupant, adding "the construction design of most tiny homes does not meet certain requirements of the 2015 code related to stairway design, emergency egress and ceiling heights."