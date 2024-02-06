Public hearing on Dutchtown's disincorporation Thursday

Prior to taking action to disincorporate the village of Dutchtown, the Cape Girardeau County Commission will hold a public hearing at 9 a.m. Thursday at the county administration building, 1 Barton Square in Jackson.

All residents and interested parties are encouraged to attend so the county commissioners can hear comments and questions, according to the County Commission Agenda.

Since 2015, FEMA has bought out just over 5 acres of land near the intersection of highways 25 and 74 after extensive flooding.