Prosecutors get evidence in missing Missouri man's case

FULTON, Mo. — Prosecutors are reviewing evidence in the case of a 31-year-old developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete.

Fulton police chief Steve Myers said he believes prosecutors will decide what charges to file in the coming weeks.

Carl DeBrodie was reported missing April 17 from a home for the developmentally disabled in Fulton. His body was found April 24 encased in concrete in a container inside a storage area. Investigators determined he was missing from the Second Chance Homes for months.

The Fulton Sun reported Myers said an official cause of death hasn’t been determined because an autopsy has been delayed by a backlog at the medical examiner’s office.