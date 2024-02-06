A Cape Girardeau police officer who shot and killed a suspect in February acted appropriately and will not face criminal charges, investigators said.

Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh called the shooting of Andrew R. McLendon, 33, of Cape Girardeau “lawful and justified,” according to a statement issued Friday.

McLendon was shot when he advanced toward officers with a folding knife in the basement of a Cape Girardeau home as officers conducted an investigation into a potential theft, Limbaugh wrote.

Patrolman J.L. Spencer and another officer who was not identified entered the basement of 611 La Petite Court after being invited inside by David Stroder, who lived there, Limbaugh wrote.

Officers found drugs and paraphernalia in the house and located McLendon hiding behind a couch, according to the statement.

The unidentified officer “attempted to gain control of [McLendon] by grabbing him, at which point [the officer] observed a knife in McLendon’s right hand,” Limbaugh wrote.

Although the knife was closed, it was of a type that could be “quickly flipped open with one hand,” and McLendon moved with it toward the officer, according to the statement.

The officer fired three shots, all of which struck McLendon, because he feared for his life, Limbaugh wrote.

The officer then handcuffed McLendon, pulled him from the room — which had not been entirely secured — and administered first aid, according to the statement.

McLendon then was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.

A person later found hiding in another part of the basement told police he heard several shots but did not see the shooting; no other people were in the basement when the shooting occurred, according to the statement.