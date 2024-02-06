Proposed Southern Illinois wind farm faces opposition

This story has been edited to correctly attribute a quote, and that it was local residents who say the project would change the character of the landscape.

VALMEYER, Ill. -- Environmentalists in Southern Illinois have raised concerns a proposed wind turbine project will diminish the area's natural beauty and hurt animal habitat.

Developer Joe Koppeis, who owns Southern Illinois Wind, hopes to construct 50 wind turbines along 15 miles of bluffs south of Valmeyer and Waterloo, The Belleville News-Democrat reported. Koppeis expects the project to cost $220 million.

ï¿½The reason why Iï¿½m in this industry is that I have two children, and I firmly believe renewable energy is the way to go,ï¿½ said Scott Foster, senior director of North American sales for Senvion, a German company that would manufacture the turbines. ï¿½Every wind turbine thatï¿½s installed reduces the need for the burning of fossil fuels.ï¿½

The project could also generate alternative energy and raise tax revenue for government services, such as local schools.

Local residents say the wind farm could change the character of the rural landscape and harm wildlife. They also fear the project will lessen property values and make the area feel more industrial.

"Don't get me wrong, we are all for alternative energy," said Joann Fricke, 64, a retired U.S. Department of Agriculture employee who lives near the proposed project. "But this is just not the right place for a wind farm."