Jimmy Wilferth had just bought $30,000 in gift cards at Ruler Foods grocery store when a question pervaded his thoughts: How could he help bring sustainable change to the south side of Cape Girardeau?

The gift cards were for participants of Tiger Bites, a program run by Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation to provide students and families of Jefferson Elementary School food during summer months. The program helped feed children at a time when school meals weren't available, but for Wilferth, it seemed to apply just a small bandage to a greater, systemic wound.

Wilferth, vice president of the foundation, found the answer to his question through prayer and an ancient Chinese proverb. "Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime."

Eighteen months later, Wilferth presented his proposal for South Side Farms to Cape Girardeau City Council for the first time Monday night.

"This (proposal) represents a long-term change," Wilferth told council members.

"There have been a lot of short-term efforts, some fruitful, some not, made for the future of south-side residents (and) this planned development for the south side has the long term in mind and represents hope for the next generation.

"There are some really bright spots happening in South Cape but they are fewer and farther between than they are in the rest of our community."

The estimated $20 million project would develop 16 acres of unoccupied land in South Cape Girardeau into an urban farm with several amenities, including a farmers market, restaurant, health clinic, early-years child care, affordable housing, a police substation and more. South Side Farms will be on land the Saint Francis foundation has already secured at the intersection of Highway 74 and South West End Boulevard.

Why would a health care system want to build an urban farm? Because all the issues South Side Farms aims to address — education, safety, food, housing — are the social determinants of health, Wilferth explained.

"Keeping people healthy, keeping them out of the hospital — that's health care," Wilferth said. "Treating you while you're sick? That's a lagging indicator. Let's keep people healthy. Let's keep them out of the hospital."

A key aspect of the project was listening and involving community members, according to Wyky Jean, director of development and diversity for Saint Francis Healthcare System.

"I have the privilege of speaking to our community about what their needs are, what obstacles are they encountering and also what their hopes are in a sense of what would it take to get that strong sense of pride back into our community," Jean said. "One belief Jimmy and I stand on is that we won't do anything we aren't invited to."

Conversations were held with community leaders such as pastor Bill Bird of Greater Dimension Ministries.

One need Bird and Wilferth identified was food access.

The farm in South Side Farms

South Cape Girardeau comprises what the U.S. The Department of Agriculture defines as a "food desert," or an area where a substantial number of residents have little access to healthy and affordable foods.

"You have to cross over (Highway) 74 and go over to William Street in order to get some food," Bird said. "For those who are on the south side, they may not have transportation. You have to go a good distance just to get milk or some food."

Six acres of South Side Farms' 16-acre facility have been set aside to make way for a community farm.

The farm will have goats, chickens, bees, fruits, vegetables and more, Wilferth said. Aquaponic and hydroponic farming practices will be used. A greenhouse will grow crops throughout the year to supply food during cold months.

A restaurant and farmers market will also be on site where fresh, affordable foods will be sold, Wilferth said. He estimated the farm will eventually provide 30 to 35 jobs for south-side residents.

Wilferth modeled the farm after other urban farms he visited in St. Louis, Denver and Kansas City, Missouri, among others. Bonton Farms in Dallas sparked major inspiration in the early planning stages of South Side Farms. Wilferth spoke with, visited and eventually hired leaders of Bonton Farms to visit South Cape Girardeau and help produce a feasibility study about how to operate an urban farm in the area.

Wilferth said Bird was one of the first people to whom he unveiled the idea for South Side Farms. He showed him Bonton Farms as an example.

"When he brought it, I was like, 'Man, I don't know. That's kind of different,'" Bird said. "When I looked at it and saw it for myself, I saw the opportunity to help build the community."