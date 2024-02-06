SIKESTON, Mo. -- For more than 30 years., the South Scott County Ambulance District has been operating under the same property tax rate. But officials are hoping to change that with a new sales tax proposal that will reduce property taxes.
"Everything goes up," said South Scott County Ambulance District director Ken Dicus. "Salaries go up. The equipment goes up. The vehicles definitely go way up and as far as tax revenue, we aren't bringing in any additional taxes. So we've got to look at some options."
In 2009, Dicus said the district purchased a new ambulance for $130,000 that is still in service. To purchase that same ambulance today would take about $230,000 to $250,000. In 2009, the district spent about $30,000 on medical supplies.
"This year we are budgeted for over $100,000 (for medical supplies) and that is what we spent last year," Dicus said.
So in order to help gain additional funds, the state is recommending a sales tax, something that is becoming more common around the state. More than 45 ambulance districts in Missouri have switched from a property tax or doing what is being proposed in south Scott County, which is lowering property taxes and passing a half-cent sales tax.
"It's not doing away with property taxes, but it's going to lower them," Dicus said.
If the sales tax is passed, the property tax will be decreased by half of the amount the sales tax receives. For example, if the sales tax brings in $400,000, then the property tax revenue would be reduced by $200,000. That would result in a net gain of $200,000 for the district every year.
Estimates show if the sales tax is passed the property tax will be reduced by 30% or more. The North Scott County Ambulance District passed virtually the same sales tax proposal in 2020.
Currently, citizens or visitors to the district who may need the service don't contribute to the ambulance district if they don't own real estate or personal property.
"Right now, with property taxes, it is just the property owners that pay for the service," Dicus said. "If you are passing through and stopping at one of the hotels and have a problem with your heart or anything else, we're the ones that are going to go get you. If you live out of state or even out of town , you are not going to help pay for this service. But if you're spending money here, eating here, buying stuff here, that's going to help fund the ambulance service that is coming to get you."
Not everything will be taxed either. The tax would not apply to fuel or other items such as medicine, labor and farm supplies/equipment/livestock.
If the half-cent sales tax is passed, the ambulance district would see a little more money with which to operate.
"I think we are predicted to get $160,000-$170,000 more than we are getting now, which, truthfully, would help us catch up," Dicus said. "Last year we had to dip into savings to make ends meet and if that continues we would have to take a hard look at services and what we provide and how they are provided. You still have to pay competitive salaries to have good paramedics and EMTs. You still have to purchase the ambulances to respond to those calls. When we get there, our people have to have the equipment to work with and take care of the patients."
The South Scott County Ambulance District covers a large area, including all of south Scott County from Morley to Diehlstadt to the Mississippi River and almost to Bell City.
"It's a fairly large coverage area," Dicus said. "There are areas in our district that we have to drive through Charleston to get through."
With the large coverage area, a large number of miles are put on ambulances, making the need for newer ambulances high on the agenda of things to be purchased with the extra money.
Dicus said they have a couple ambulances with 260,000 miles on them and two of the ambulances were purchased in 2009.
"We have to maintain replacing of vehicles," Dicus said. "We've looked at a small metal building behind here to free up some space in the bay and I want to keep my salaries competitive."
Dicus said it is his goal to have the best people in Southeast Missouri and to have the best people you have to pay good salaries.
"The good people are going to go where you have good people and hopefully good management and especially good salaries," Dicus said. "That's our goal is to maintain a high level of service here. I want the best EMTs and paramedics in Southeast Missouri, period. I want good equipment for them."
Dicus said he feels the South Scott County Ambulance District is one of the best around and if the sales tax is approved they can remain that way.
"We're hoping people will realize we are asking for a sales tax, but in exchange for that, we are going to do our best to lower the property tax they are paying," Dicus said. "And I'm hoping our reputation of giving good care for the public will help carry this. That's been our goal since day one here for me and we do our best to achieve that."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.