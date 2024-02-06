SIKESTON, Mo. -- For more than 30 years., the South Scott County Ambulance District has been operating under the same property tax rate. But officials are hoping to change that with a new sales tax proposal that will reduce property taxes.

"Everything goes up," said South Scott County Ambulance District director Ken Dicus. "Salaries go up. The equipment goes up. The vehicles definitely go way up and as far as tax revenue, we aren't bringing in any additional taxes. So we've got to look at some options."

In 2009, Dicus said the district purchased a new ambulance for $130,000 that is still in service. To purchase that same ambulance today would take about $230,000 to $250,000. In 2009, the district spent about $30,000 on medical supplies.

"This year we are budgeted for over $100,000 (for medical supplies) and that is what we spent last year," Dicus said.

So in order to help gain additional funds, the state is recommending a sales tax, something that is becoming more common around the state. More than 45 ambulance districts in Missouri have switched from a property tax or doing what is being proposed in south Scott County, which is lowering property taxes and passing a half-cent sales tax.

"It's not doing away with property taxes, but it's going to lower them," Dicus said.

If the sales tax is passed, the property tax will be decreased by half of the amount the sales tax receives. For example, if the sales tax brings in $400,000, then the property tax revenue would be reduced by $200,000. That would result in a net gain of $200,000 for the district every year.

Estimates show if the sales tax is passed the property tax will be reduced by 30% or more. The North Scott County Ambulance District passed virtually the same sales tax proposal in 2020.

Currently, citizens or visitors to the district who may need the service don't contribute to the ambulance district if they don't own real estate or personal property.

"Right now, with property taxes, it is just the property owners that pay for the service," Dicus said. "If you are passing through and stopping at one of the hotels and have a problem with your heart or anything else, we're the ones that are going to go get you. If you live out of state or even out of town , you are not going to help pay for this service. But if you're spending money here, eating here, buying stuff here, that's going to help fund the ambulance service that is coming to get you."

Not everything will be taxed either. The tax would not apply to fuel or other items such as medicine, labor and farm supplies/equipment/livestock.