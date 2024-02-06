Prop N would fund new performing arts center in Jackson

The old auditorium at Jackson High School was built in 1939.

It was built for elementary school children.

What that means is that the auditorium wasn't built for those with long legs or a wider posterior.

It also wasn't built for people requiring a wheelchair, which is why the city's annual Veterans Day tribute is no longer held there.

The auditorium wasn't built for crowds of more than 500 people, which means it wasn't built to host full district staff meetings or lectures for the student body.

The costume closet is about as large as a walk-in closet, which means the current auditorium wasn't built to handle large theater performances.

The backstage area wasn't built for a classroom, but chorus students practice there anyway, because there's nowhere else for them to go. Sometimes that same space doubles as a changing room.

For a long time, Jackson's high school music and theater departments, and thousands who have attended their performances, have had to make do with a facility not designed for them.

Jackson School District educators believe it's past time to fix that.

Performing arts

The construction of a new performing arts facility is a major piece of one of the tax propositions the district is putting before voters Tuesday, April 4.

Proposition N, companion to Proposition I, will raise $60 million for various projects in the district, much of which addresses the district's dramatic growth, according to school officials. In addition to the auditorium, the tax measure would also pay for some 30 to 40 classrooms at the high school, safety improvements across multiple campuses and new rooms and a gymnasium at North Elementary. It will allow the district to replace leaking roofs. It will also help pay off some existing debt, which will help general operations, according to officials.

Proposition N is intended to complement Proposition I, which will increase property taxes and provide about $3 million more annually toward teacher compensation and other operation needs, including building maintenance. The pair of tax proposals require separate votes by law. The operations levy requires a simple majority vote. Proposition N, which allows the district to borrow money, needs a 4/7 majority to pass.

Proposition N would provide roughly $18 million of the $60 million proposal to build the new performance arts facility adjacent to the band room. It would be built on the grassy area the football team once used to practice. The team has moved its practices to the stadium, since artificial turf was installed several years ago.

Those who have attended performances at Jackson's current auditorium are already familiar with the seating issue. In some instances, taller individuals can find seats in the front row. Large attendees are sometimes turned away. The seats are smaller than those on airplanes.