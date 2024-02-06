SIKESTON, Mo. — Local communities will benefit from the Delta Regional Authority's announcement last week it will invest more than $2 million in projects across Missouri.
These investments are part of the DRA States' Economic Development Assistance Program, the agency's primary federal funding program that invests in basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, workforce development and small business projects.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, on Wednesday applauded DRA's announcement it will invest $2.3 million in 10 projects in communities across the state.
"The Delta Regional Authority investments announced today will make a significant, positive impact in communities across Missouri," Blunt said Wednesday. "These resources will go toward infrastructure upgrades, economic development initiatives, job training programs, and other projects that will expand opportunities and improve the quality of life for local families. I'll keep supporting DRA's important work to ensure our rural areas have the resources they need to compete and succeed."
Projects set to receive investments from DRA:
