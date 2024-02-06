SIKESTON, Mo. — Local communities will benefit from the Delta Regional Authority's announcement last week it will invest more than $2 million in projects across Missouri.

These investments are part of the DRA States' Economic Development Assistance Program, the agency's primary federal funding program that invests in basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, workforce development and small business projects.

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, on Wednesday applauded DRA's announcement it will invest $2.3 million in 10 projects in communities across the state.