NewsFebruary 28, 2022

Projects in Cape, Oran among those to be funded by DRA's $2.3M investments

SIKESTON, Mo. — Local communities will benefit from the Delta Regional Authority's announcement last week it will invest more than $2 million in projects across Missouri. These investments are part of the DRA States' Economic Development Assistance Program, the agency's primary federal funding program that invests in basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, workforce development and small business projects...

Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. — Local communities will benefit from the Delta Regional Authority's announcement last week it will invest more than $2 million in projects across Missouri.

These investments are part of the DRA States' Economic Development Assistance Program, the agency's primary federal funding program that invests in basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, workforce development and small business projects.

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, on Wednesday applauded DRA's announcement it will invest $2.3 million in 10 projects in communities across the state.

"The Delta Regional Authority investments announced today will make a significant, positive impact in communities across Missouri," Blunt said Wednesday. "These resources will go toward infrastructure upgrades, economic development initiatives, job training programs, and other projects that will expand opportunities and improve the quality of life for local families. I'll keep supporting DRA's important work to ensure our rural areas have the resources they need to compete and succeed."

Projects set to receive investments from DRA:

  • Cape Girardeau — Southern Missouri Innovation Alliance: The Marquette Tech District Foundation Inc. will use DRA funds to provide training, mentoring and access to new sources of private capital to existing and startup entrepreneurs in all 29 counties in the region, creating five new tech companies. This investment is projected to create 10 jobs, retain 10 jobs, and train 100 individuals. DRA investment: $204,750; total investment: $904,750.
  • Oran — Mad Hatter: The City of Oran will use DRA funds to replace the roof and lighting system of an existing building. This investment is projected to retain 45 jobs. DRA investment: $163,883; total investment: $548,883.
  • New Madrid — New Madrid County Schools: New Madrid County Schools will use DRA funds to renovate and update its Technical Skills Center's program areas. This investment is projected to train 110 individuals. DRA investment: $256,500; total investment: $256,500; additional capital investment: $33,000.
  • Portageville — MU Delta Research Center: The MU Delta Research Center will use DRA funds to re-establish its soil and water lab testing site. DRA investment: $256,689; total investment: $258,689; additional capital investment: $256,689.
  • Bismarck — School Street Sewer Replacement: The City of Bismarck will use DRA funds to replace approximately 1,160 linear feet of 8-inch clay sewer main with a new PVC sewer main and three manholes to eliminate flooding of raw sewage into the basement of the Bismarck School District. This investment is projected to affect 456 families. DRA investment: $104,679; total investment: $140,750.
  • Mineral Point — Economic Development Infrastructure: The Village of Mineral Point will use DRA funds to implement a public infrastructure improvement project to redevelop a blighted city block and facilitate the location of a new business and jobs. This investment is projected to create eight jobs. DRA investment: $185,007; total investment: $221,007; additional capital investment: $500,000.
  • Van Buren — Public Safety Building: The City of Van Buren will use DRA funds to demolish the existing public safety facility, which houses the police, fire, and emergency medical services prior to the 2017 flood, and construct a new facility upon the same site. DRA investment: $139,549; total investment: $611,311.
  • Mountain Grove — Water/Sewer Extension Project: The City of Mountain Grove will use DRA funds to extend its existing municipal potable water and sanitary sewer system to a site at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Business 60. This investment is projected to create 23 jobs, retain six jobs and affect 2,008 families. DRA investment: $256,500; total investment: $1,445,000.
  • Cabool — Twin Cities Industrial Park Wastewater Enhancement: The City of Cabool will use DRA funds to enhance the Twin Cities Industrial Park Wastewater system. This investment is projected to create 35 jobs. DRA investment: $479,453; total investment: $513,703; additional capital investment: $5,000,000.
  • Springfield — JAG-Missouri: JAG-Missouri Inc. will use DRA funds to expand and strengthen the JAG program to enhance economic development. This investment is projected to train 640 individuals. DRA investment: $250,000; total investment: $1,179,000.
