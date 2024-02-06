Project Homeless Connect provides free resources for needy

A group of 100 volunteers and 64 service providers presented ï¿½a day of yesï¿½ to those in need Friday during the seventh annual Project Homeless Connect at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

The event offered employment and education services, housing resources, clothing, health and beauty services, medical services and groceries free of charge.

Melissa Stickel, executive director of Community Caring Council, said attendees were already lined up by 6 a.m. Friday.

ï¿½Everything is free; all of our services, everything thatï¿½s being given out,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½We donï¿½t turn anybody away. If people are needing something and we can provide it, thatï¿½s what itï¿½s about.ï¿½

Among the many other businesses and organizations represented Friday, Stickel said Chick-fil-A provided sandwiches for lunch and Starbucks provided coffee. Seven stylists from JC Penney Salon gave free haircuts.

Mary Oster browses clothing racks Friday during the Project Homeless Connect event at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com

Stylist Kayla Williams said this was the first year JC Penney has participated in the event. By 11 a.m., Williams said the salon had given five people free haircuts.

Stickel said many service providers returned this year, along with some new ones.

ï¿½Salvation Army provides a lot of clothes and canned goods, and theyï¿½re here every year,ï¿½ she said.

The event focused on making access to resources easier for people who have transportation barriers, Stickel said.

Fridayï¿½s event was for anyone struggling financially as well as people who are homeless.

Bob Masterson sits for a free haircut and beard trimming by stylist Tracie Johnson on Friday during the Project Homeless Connect event at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com

ï¿½We donï¿½t want to say we want to see more, because we donï¿½t want to see more,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½You want to see less and less people in need. But we want to serve the maximum amount of people. The need is there. ...ï¿½