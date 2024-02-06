Project Andrew calls men to Catholic priesthood

Cape Girardeau's St. Vincent dePaul Church, 1913 Ritter Drive, will host a RSVP-required dinner at 6 p.m. Sunday for those interested in learning more about the Roman Catholic priesthood.

Edward M. Rice, resident bishop since 2016 of Cape Girardeau-Springfield Diocese with its 66 parishes covering 39 counties in southern Missouri, is expected to attend.

The outreach is part of Project Andrew, an attempt to interest young men in a lifelong commitment to a "holy vocation," according to the diocesan Facebook page, which cites Matthew 4:19 in the New Revised Standard Version.

In the cited biblical text, Jesus's recorded words to the brothers Andrew and Simon Peter were, "Follow me, and I will make you fishers of people."

Pope Francis signaled his own thoughts for such an effort, declaring July 6, 2013, shortly after his election to the papacy: "Becoming a priest or a man or woman religious is not primarily our own decision. Rather it is the response to a call and to a call of love," Francis told Catholic seminarians and novices.