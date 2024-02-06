All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 30, 2022

Project Andrew calls men to Catholic priesthood

Cape Girardeau's St. Vincent dePaul Church, 1913 Ritter Drive, will host a RSVP-required dinner at 6 p.m. Sunday for those interested in learning more about the Roman Catholic priesthood. Edward M. Rice, resident bishop since 2016 of Cape Girardeau-Springfield Diocese with its 66 parishes covering 39 counties in southern Missouri, is expected to attend...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Portraits and memorabilia of clergy throughout the history of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Apple Creek, Missouri, are displayed at the Catholic Heritage Center and Museum. A Project Andrew dinner, designed to interest young men in considering the priesthood, will be held Sunday at St. Vincent dePaul Church in Cape Girardeau.
Portraits and memorabilia of clergy throughout the history of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Apple Creek, Missouri, are displayed at the Catholic Heritage Center and Museum. A Project Andrew dinner, designed to interest young men in considering the priesthood, will be held Sunday at St. Vincent dePaul Church in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau's St. Vincent dePaul Church, 1913 Ritter Drive, will host a RSVP-required dinner at 6 p.m. Sunday for those interested in learning more about the Roman Catholic priesthood.

Edward M. Rice, resident bishop since 2016 of Cape Girardeau-Springfield Diocese with its 66 parishes covering 39 counties in southern Missouri, is expected to attend.

The outreach is part of Project Andrew, an attempt to interest young men in a lifelong commitment to a "holy vocation," according to the diocesan Facebook page, which cites Matthew 4:19 in the New Revised Standard Version.

In the cited biblical text, Jesus's recorded words to the brothers Andrew and Simon Peter were, "Follow me, and I will make you fishers of people."

Pope Francis signaled his own thoughts for such an effort, declaring July 6, 2013, shortly after his election to the papacy: "Becoming a priest or a man or woman religious is not primarily our own decision. Rather it is the response to a call and to a call of love," Francis told Catholic seminarians and novices.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Data

According to the most recent online statistics available from Washington, D.C.-based Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA), there were 59,192 total U.S. priests in 1970; in 2021, there were 34,923.

CARA reported 3,377 American parishes do not have a resident priest, with 312 "entrusting the pastoral care of the parish to a deacon or another person."

Official Catholic Directory, citing the number of "parish-connected Catholics," said there were 66.8 million in 2021, compared to 47.9 million in 1970.

"The next time you see a priest at the grocery store, thank him, [and] say a prayer for [Catholic] vocations," wrote Mike Stechschulte, editor in chief of Detroit Catholic online magazine.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy