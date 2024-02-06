Program aims to help dads find employment, make child support payments

For fathers who have child support cases and may be struggling to make payments or have a criminal record, there's help: a project through the Community Caring Council called EDGE, or Empowering Dads to Gain Employment.
EDGE program coordinator Christian Freeman said the project came about last fall, when a grant came through, and she stepped into the leadership role.
The idea is to be a supportive presence in a client's life, Freeman said. The project has five employment specialists who help a client with everything from gas cards and an appropriate outfit for a job interview to help writing resumes or finding skills training.
One employee is devoted to retention, Freeman added, and that's a six-month commitment per client.
The retention specialist also creates a custom job search, asking clients what they want to do.
"Don't come in here and ask me 'Who's hiring?'" Freeman said. "Tell me where you want to go."
Freeman said typically, clients are referred from other agencies, but any interested party can call (866) 271-2844 for more information.
There's a short interview to determine how to best help the caller, Freeman said.
Even if a client is already employed but still struggling, there are resources available there too, Freeman said.
"Maybe they need more training, or just a better fit," Freeman said, and that's a big part of what EDGE is intended to do.
Freeman said EDGE also will be a presence in courtrooms, to help advocate for anyone with a child support case.
"People come out of prison with back child support," Freeman said. That can be a daunting prospect, especially if unemployment is involved.
That's where training, resume-writing assistance, even a new outfit can boost a client's chances -- and self-image.
"We're trying to link them with good job matches. Not just skills, but we want a good match for them personally," Freeman said.
And it's a rapid search. Freeman said the goal is to get a client in front of a person with hiring power within 30 days, with a minimum of six such interactions per week.
So far, results are strong, Freeman said, with about half of the 70 participants gainfully employed.
Freeman said the model EDGE uses was developed through Dartmouth College, and is in collaboration with the Missouri Department of Social Services' Family Support Division.
EDGE serves a six-county area: Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry, Scott, Mississippi and New Madrid counties, with plans to expand into two more counties soon, Freeman said.
EDGE is just one of several arms of Community Caring Council devoted to being a resource for people who need extra support, whether a client needs housing or just help navigating available resources, Freeman said.
