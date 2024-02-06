Program aims to help dads find employment, make child support payments

For fathers who have child support cases and may be struggling to make payments or have a criminal record, there's help: a project through the Community Caring Council called EDGE, or Empowering Dads to Gain Employment.

EDGE program coordinator Christian Freeman said the project came about last fall, when a grant came through, and she stepped into the leadership role.

The idea is to be a supportive presence in a client's life, Freeman said. The project has five employment specialists who help a client with everything from gas cards and an appropriate outfit for a job interview to help writing resumes or finding skills training.

One employee is devoted to retention, Freeman added, and that's a six-month commitment per client.

The retention specialist also creates a custom job search, asking clients what they want to do.

"Don't come in here and ask me 'Who's hiring?'" Freeman said. "Tell me where you want to go."

Freeman said typically, clients are referred from other agencies, but any interested party can call (866) 271-2844 for more information.

There's a short interview to determine how to best help the caller, Freeman said.

Even if a client is already employed but still struggling, there are resources available there too, Freeman said.

"Maybe they need more training, or just a better fit," Freeman said, and that's a big part of what EDGE is intended to do.