Pricing options sought for new Cape Girardeau County EMA center

Cape Girardeau County commissioners voted Thursday to seek a contract with a local firm to provide cost estimates for a new emergency management agency (EMA) facility.

Dille Pollard, an engineering architecture firm with offices in Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, won the nod over St. Louis-based Ross Baruzzini.

"This should be a simple project," said First District Commissioner Paul Koeper.

"(Dille Pollard) has done a lot of FEMA safe room buildings," he added, noting the company's experience building such hardened structures specifically designed to withstand extreme wind events, including tornadoes.

Dille Pollard has already built Federal Emergency Management Agency safe rooms for several area school districts -- Scott City R-I; Advance R-IV; Doniphan R-I; South Pemiscot R-V; Eminence R-I; Greenville R-II and Three Rivers College.

Koeper, elected to the county commission after a long tenure with Jackson's Penzel Construction, said he'd like to see the project broken out into three phases: planning, design and construction/inspection.

He cited inflation as a key reason for a phased approach.