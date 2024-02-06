SIKESTON, Mo. — Six months of work, testing and trials culminated Monday with a simple phone call from Missouri Delta Medical Center to a patient.

The hospital employee was reminding the patient about an upcoming scheduled service, and together, they completed the registration process. Now, on the day of the surgery, the patient could skip the front admissions office and go directly to the department where the surgery was to be performed.

But the call included more than just an opportunity to check in.

MDMC, in partnership with the Orlando, Florida-based company PatientMatters, also was able to detail the costs of the upcoming surgery and the patient’s financial responsibilities.

Sharon Urhahn, MDMC director of marketing, called it price transparency.

“Most things, you know what you are paying for when you buy them — whether it is a car or furniture or whatever. With health care, you just would go do it and never know what you were going to owe,” Urhahn said.

Through PatientMatters, she said, the hospital has the technology to provide the cost information up front.

Mark Mancuso, site director for PatientMatters, said patients will receive a price estimate based on the deductible they may have incurred so far and the contracted amount approved by the insurer for the procedure. MDMC can determine how much the patient’s co-insurance will pay, as well as other factors.

“This way, we can inform the patient ahead of time of what their financial responsibility is, and they can be prepared ahead of time,” he said.

Through PatientMatters, hospital staff will offer patients a variety of payment choices.

If the entire cost of the procedure is not covered by insurance, the patient will have the option of setting up a repayment plan or using a zero-interest loan program with repayments scheduled over two- or four-year periods.