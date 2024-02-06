Prevent Breast Cancer

We all know we should do them, but many of us don’t. However, monthly self-breast exams are still one of the best ways to detect abnormalities and changes within the breast. For all women, this is an easy, safe and completely free way to take care of yourself and make breast care an important part of your monthly routine.
If you are over the age of 35, it’s time to take self-care one step further and schedule a baseline mammogram. For those over age 40, mammograms should be repeated annually. Together, both self-breast exams and screening mammograms have played a huge role in early detection and prevention of breast cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society, screening mammograms have decreased death from breast cancer by nearly 40 percent since 1990. Because of advanced technology like the 3D imaging used in mammography screenings, abnormalities can be detected in the breast up to two years prior to patients or physicians being able to manually detect a lump. Statistically, out of every 1,000 patients that have a screening mammogram, 900 of them will not need any further testing. Approximately 100 of those screened may require additional imaging, 20 may need a biopsy, and of those 20 people, it is likely that five of them may have cancer.
Due to early detection and prevention, even those who are diagnosed with breast cancer are being treated in the earliest stages, reducing the needs of chemotherapy or radiation to treat the cancer. Patients are able to receive individualized care based on their molecular profile, not just the type and stage of cancer revealed at their diagnosis.
“Our breast cancer patients are surviving at a rate of over 85 percent,” says Dr. Carlos Robles, MD, an oncologist at Saint Francis Healthcare System. “We are making a big impact [at Saint Francis], and with the addition of Dr. Michael Naughton, MD to the team, patients won’t have to go to St. Louis to receive state-of-the-art treatment. They can get it at home.”
Dr. Michael J. Naughton, MD, medical oncologist at Cape MEdical Oncology, a Saint Francis Medical Partner, who joined the team at Saint Francis Healthcare System on September 16, 2019, is an expert in breast cancer care, with more than 20 years of experience. He previously practiced at The Alvin J. Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He will be enhancing the already-established program by bringing the opportunity for more academics and education in this area regarding early detection, treatment and prevention.
Because prevention is where it begins. Staying active and exercising regularly can decrease your risk of developing breast cancer. Eating a well-balanced diet of fruits and vegetables is also important. And limiting alcohol consumption and the use of tobacco products makes a difference, as well.
“It’s what we’ve heard all of our lives, but the fact is that the things we are putting into our body day to day do have lasting effects on our lives,” says Ginny Ginithan, director of radiology services at Saint Francis Healthcare System.
We all know someone who has been affected by cancer. And because of that, we can all do our part to educate ourselves and our loved ones about the importance of early detection and prevention.
Alisha Strop of Oran, Missouri, knows the importance of early screenings and has been getting regular mammograms since the age of 30, shortly after both her mom and best friend were diagnosed with cancer. And while her scans have not warranted any further testing, she will continue to have annual screenings because of her family history.
“I always say if you feel something [during a self-exam], trust your gut and go get checked,” says Strop, who strives to instill this same practice in her own three daughters, all of whom are in their early twenties.
And it’s important to remember this information is not just for women. While women do make up the majority of patients, men who have been identified as having a strong family history should be screened regularly, as well.
It’s time to take our health seriously — not just in October, but throughout the year. Breast care can
thrive with intention and encouragement. And for those who do not have a regular health care provider, self-exams and screenings are even more important. Programs like Pink Up™ and the mobile mammography units are set up to reach those who do not have access to or funding for preventive care. Income or location should never be a reason for the lack of early detection or prevention. We can do this. Because as a community, we are better together.
