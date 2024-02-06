Presiding Judge lifts masks order for 32nd Judicial Court

Following Friday's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announcement easing mask guidelines in the U.S., the 32nd Judicial Court on Monday officially dropped its Aug. 2 mask mandate.

"Effectively immediately, Administrative Order 23.2021, requiring face masks to be worn in all public areas of circuit court is hereby rescinded," wrote Presiding Judge Scott A. Lipke of Jackson.

The 32nd Judicial Court is comprised of Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties.

According to COVID-19 County Check available on cdc.gov, Cape Girardeau County is listed currently as "low" risk for the coronavirus and its variants, while Bollinger and Perry are considered "medium" risk.