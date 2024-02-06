All sections
NewsFebruary 19, 2022

President's Day garbage collection schedule

Due to President's Day on Monday, the municipalities of Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City have announced their alternate trash pickup schedules. Monday's trash and recycling route will be run on Tuesday. Tuesday's trash/recycling route will be run on Wednesday. All other routes remain the same...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Due to President's Day on Monday, the municipalities of Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City have announced their alternate trash pickup schedules.

Cape Girardeau

Monday's trash and recycling route will be run on Tuesday. Tuesday's trash/recycling route will be run on Wednesday. All other routes remain the same.

The city's recycling drive-through dropoff center on Southern Expressway will be open Monday.

Jackson

Trash normally collected Monday will be picked up Tuesday. Tuesday's route remains unchanged.

Jackson's recycling center at 508 Eastview Court and the city's yard waste pits will be closed Monday.

No free special pickups will be scheduled Monday through Friday. Pickups will resume the week of Feb. 28.

Scott City

According to city administrator Mike Dudek, there are no changes due to President's Day since normal trash pickup is on Wednesday and Thursday,

Other closings

City, county, state and federal offices will be closed.

Most banks are closed.

Most school districts are closed.

The U.S. Post Office is closed for regular mail delivery and retail services with no deliveries to residential homes or businesses.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed.

