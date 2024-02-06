President's Day garbage collection schedule

Due to President's Day on Monday, the municipalities of Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City have announced their alternate trash pickup schedules.

Cape Girardeau

Monday's trash and recycling route will be run on Tuesday. Tuesday's trash/recycling route will be run on Wednesday. All other routes remain the same.

The city's recycling drive-through dropoff center on Southern Expressway will be open Monday.

Jackson

Trash normally collected Monday will be picked up Tuesday. Tuesday's route remains unchanged.

Jackson's recycling center at 508 Eastview Court and the city's yard waste pits will be closed Monday.

No free special pickups will be scheduled Monday through Friday. Pickups will resume the week of Feb. 28.