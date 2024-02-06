Preliminary budget presented to Cape Girardeau County Commission

This story has been updated to reflect correct status of approval.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission heard a preliminary 2019 budget Monday showing slightly fewer expenses and projecting slight growth in revenue.

County Auditor Pete Frazier spoke at Mondayï¿½s regular county commission meeting in Jackson, and said the budget presented Monday would carry the countyï¿½s government operations over into early January, when the final budget is due. This gives the county time to record all actual expenses and revenue through the end of 2018, Frazier said.

The estimated balance on the books at yearï¿½s end will be $2.1 million, Frazier said, and estimated income will be nearly $12 million total.

Projected revenue from sales tax is $7.5 million, Frazier said, and thatï¿½s close to 2018ï¿½s sales tax figures.

After the meeting, Frazier said the overall sales tax revenue is expected to increase by 1.9 percent, which is consistent with previous yearsï¿½ trends.

Revenue from other sources will be approximately $4.5 million.

Together, those figures give the amount available for appropriation, or budgeted for county services and expenditures, Frazier said: about $14 million.