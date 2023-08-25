Post Sex Nachos to perform at Scout Hall

According to its website, the band is "charging into battle for the love of the groove. These roller-coaster rockers are here to redefine the term 'boy band' forever. Breathing new life into genres across the spectrum -- from jazz to pop to straight-up funk rock -- Post Sex Nachos continuously reimagines the scope of what they can do with their art. Where most find a wall, they find a door, in a get-me-a-sledge-hammer-so-I-can-show-this-wall-a-thing-or-two kind of way."

The band is part of the touring show Scout Hall is hosting monthly. Scout Hall is a multispace venue in downtown Cape Girardeau that has restaurants, a boutique, apartments and two entertainment venues available for rental. One venue is indoor and the other outdoor.

The doors for the touring act will open at 7 p.m., with Post Sex Nachos taking the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets to this event are available on www.thescouthall.com. This site includes information about future events as well the ability to book a private event.