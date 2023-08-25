All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 25, 2023

Post Sex Nachos to perform at Scout Hall

Scout Hall will be welcoming Post Sex Nachos onto its stage this weekend for a back-to-school concert. Post Sex Nachos are a soulful and passionate band from Columbia, Missouri. According to its website, the band is "charging into battle for the love of the groove. ...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
story image illustation

Scout Hall will be welcoming Post Sex Nachos onto its stage this weekend for a back-to-school concert.

Post Sex Nachos are a soulful and passionate band from Columbia, Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to its website, the band is "charging into battle for the love of the groove. These roller-coaster rockers are here to redefine the term 'boy band' forever. Breathing new life into genres across the spectrum -- from jazz to pop to straight-up funk rock -- Post Sex Nachos continuously reimagines the scope of what they can do with their art. Where most find a wall, they find a door, in a get-me-a-sledge-hammer-so-I-can-show-this-wall-a-thing-or-two kind of way."

The band is part of the touring show Scout Hall is hosting monthly. Scout Hall is a multispace venue in downtown Cape Girardeau that has restaurants, a boutique, apartments and two entertainment venues available for rental. One venue is indoor and the other outdoor.

The doors for the touring act will open at 7 p.m., with Post Sex Nachos taking the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets to this event are available on www.thescouthall.com. This site includes information about future events as well the ability to book a private event.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy