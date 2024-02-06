All sections
NewsAugust 14, 2020

Possible coronavirus exposure reported at Perry County restaurant

Officials in Perry County, Missouri, have alerted area residents to possible COVID-19 exposure at a restaurant. The county's health department posted the alert Thursday, noting anyone who had been at Mary Jane Burgers and Brew from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 5 may have been exposed to coronavirus and should monitor for symptoms for 14 days. The alert did not say whether the possible exposure involved a staff member or patron...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

Officials in Perry County, Missouri, have alerted area residents to possible COVID-19 exposure at a restaurant.

The county’s health department posted the alert Thursday, noting anyone who had been at Mary Jane Burgers and Brew from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 5 may have been exposed to coronavirus and should monitor for symptoms for 14 days. The alert did not say whether the possible exposure involved a staff member or patron.

In other virus reports released Thursday, Cape Girardeau County officials noted 17 new cases of the disease, pushing the county’s total to 725. Of the new cases, 13 were in the City of Cape Girardeau, two were in Jackson and two were elsewhere in the county. Six hundred seventeen county residents have recovered from the virus, and authorities have attributed six deaths to it.

Scott County reported eight new cases Thursday, making its total case count 438, with 313 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Bollinger County, Missouri, reported five new cases (90 total, 59 recoveries, one death), and Stoddard County, Missouri, reported three new cases (241 total, 210 recoveries, nine deaths).

No new updates were provided for the Illinois counties of Union (316 total, 234 recoveries, 20 deaths) or Alexander (37 total, 35 recoveries, no deaths).

