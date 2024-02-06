PORCH Pacific Project renovates first house

The PORCH (People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing) initiative is looking to rebuild southern Cape Girardeau one family and one home at a time. In the case of the new Pacific Project, it's a literal interpretation of the goal.

The community group purchased four properties, three on South Pacific Street and one on South Ellis Street, with plans to completely rejuvenate them and bring in first-time homeowners to the area.

"We were looking for homes that needed to be cared for. Homes that needed to be revitalized, renovated and rebuilt," PORCH executive director and Cape Girardeau City Council member Tameka Randle said.

Work on the first home at 1143 S. Pacific St. began in late September. Twelve weeks later, on Dec. 15, it was ready to go up for sale.

"One of our goals is to sell the home to an owner- occupant, someone who will live here and have pride in it," PORCH community initiatives manager Rachael Long said.

PORCH will help new homeowners learn the ropes of owning their own property through community partnerships and aid. From left: PORCH Housing Initiative Committee member Marvin McBride, broker Lois Long, PORCH board chair Tamara Zellars Buck, PORCH community initiatives manager Rachael Long, PORCH executive director Tameka Randle, project manager D.J. Goodson and contractor Armando Perez. Christopher Borro

To help in this regard, PORCH has been working with partners to assist residents with closing costs, down payments and inspections.

"Because once you buy a home, that's when you start to encounter all the problems. Instead of calling a landlord, it all falls on you," Long added.

Funds raised from selling the first house will be put toward work on the next, and so on and so forth. Once the first four homes are rebuilt and sold, PORCH will purchase additional properties to fix up and get new homeowners in them as well.

"Our biggest thing is to help people become homeowners here in south Cape ... and to help people come into generational wealth," Randle said.