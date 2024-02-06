Hall has served as the Poplar Bluff director since January 2016, managing the main facility and seven community-based outpatient care clinics in two states, Smith said.

"I am saddened to leave this community I love and have felt such a part of," Hall told her staff when making the announcement, according to a news release. "But I am also proud of what we have accomplished together. We have opened a new Women's Clinic, expanded services in Salem and Pocahontas, designed new Whole Health programs and welcomed facility modernization through several construction projects. I have made long-lasting friends in Poplar Bluff, and I will certainly be back to visit."

A retired U.S. Army colonel, Hall served as hospital commander at the Combat Support Hospital at Salerno in Afghanistan and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait. She is a veteran of operations Enduring Freedom and Restore Hope, and a Bronze Star recipient.

"Dr. Hall and her husband, Brad, have become an integral part of our community," noted Greater Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce president Steve Halter in a statement. "They have been very active in our civic groups and can always be counted on to assist with any good cause. They will be truly missed."