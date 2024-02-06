Poplar Bluff teacher suspended after student dresses as Klansman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A southern Missouri teacher who oversaw a history class presentation in which a ninth-grader dressed as a member of the Ku Klux Klan has apologized for a "lapse of judgment" and is suspended indefinitely, the superintendent of the predominantly white district said Tuesday.

The Poplar Bluff student who dressed as a Klansman on Friday was playing the villain in a skit about voter suppression during a presentation with other students about the 15th Amendment, Poplar Bluff district superintendent Scott Dill said. The amendment awarded voting rights to black men. Other groups in the class were assigned other amendments.

Dill said the teacher didn't know until right before the group performed the student planned to dress as a Klansman, and a split-second decision was made to allow the presentation to go ahead.

"Obviously this was a poor choice, a terrible choice for the teacher to allow this to happen," Dill said. "There is no place for this in our public school or any place in society."

The teacher approached Dill later that day and told him what happened. A photo of the student dressed as a Klansman soon began circulating on social media.