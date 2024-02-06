POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Wall-mounted tables at the Poplar Bluff Early Childhood Center and O’Neal Elementary School will no longer be used following the death of a 4-year-old student Friday at the Early Childhood Center.

The two buildings used the same type of tables, made by the same manufacturer and installed around the same time, Poplar Bluff School District superintendent Scott Dill said Monday afternoon.

“We made the decision after talking with the staff at the Early Childhood, and looking at their situation, we are going to remove the remainder of the tables at the Early Childhood,” Dill said.

The tables at O’Neal Elementary were removed over the weekend, but can’t be taken out at Early Childhood until the district’s property and liability insurance provider, Missouri United School Insurance Council, finishes its own site investigation.

Authorities said a wall-mounted table at Poplar Bluff Early Childhood Center fell and killed a 4-year-old student Friday morning.

Representatives of the company were at the school Monday and Dill said he thought they will remain through the rest of the week. The investigation will continue once the company has left campus.

Dill added the handles of the tables require a key to release from the wall and both safety latches were engaged at the time of the incident.

“Multiple safety features were in place to prevent exactly that from happening,” Dill said last week.

Until the tables are removed from the Early Childhood Center, Dill said the multipurpose room where the accident occurred will not be in use. It serves as a cafeteria and physical education area.

“Students are having their meals brought to them in the classrooms and PE is being held in other locations until then,” he said.

Once the tables are removed, students will use traditional cafeteria tables for the remainder of their time in the building, ahead of the completion of the new Early Childhood Center.

Classes at the Early Childhood Center were canceled Tuesday afternoon to allow teachers to attend the funeral services of the student who was killed in the accident.

“We want to allow them to express their sympathies to the family and grieve appropriately,” Dill said.