Poplar Bluff police looking for upskirt photo suspect

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Local authorities are searching for a man accused of taking inappropriate photographs of women as they recently were shopping at the Walmart Supercenter.

On the evening of Aug. 1, Poplar Bluff Police Patrolman David Perkins responded to Walmart, where he contacted the store manager, said Detective Joey Woodruff.

"(Perkins) was told that the assessment protection employees were tracking a black male in a yellow shirt because they had seen him coming up behind females and placing his cellphone between their legs, unbeknownst to them," Woodruff explained.

Perkins tried to find the man inside the store, Woodruff said, however, "he was advised by Walmart employees that the man left the business in a blue car."

The manager reported incidents involving two females, according to Woodruff, but "they were only able to locate one of the customers that this happened to, which happened to be a juvenile."

Woodruff said Walmart's surveillance videos of the incident was obtained.