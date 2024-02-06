All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 9, 2019

Poplar Bluff police looking for upskirt photo suspect

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Local authorities are searching for a man accused of taking inappropriate photographs of women as they recently were shopping at the Walmart Supercenter. On the evening of Aug. 1, Poplar Bluff Police Patrolman David Perkins responded to Walmart, where he contacted the store manager, said Detective Joey Woodruff...

Daily American Republic

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Local authorities are searching for a man accused of taking inappropriate photographs of women as they recently were shopping at the Walmart Supercenter.

On the evening of Aug. 1, Poplar Bluff Police Patrolman David Perkins responded to Walmart, where he contacted the store manager, said Detective Joey Woodruff.

"(Perkins) was told that the assessment protection employees were tracking a black male in a yellow shirt because they had seen him coming up behind females and placing his cellphone between their legs, unbeknownst to them," Woodruff explained.

Perkins tried to find the man inside the store, Woodruff said, however, "he was advised by Walmart employees that the man left the business in a blue car."

The manager reported incidents involving two females, according to Woodruff, but "they were only able to locate one of the customers that this happened to, which happened to be a juvenile."

Woodruff said Walmart's surveillance videos of the incident was obtained.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"In the video, the phone is face up, up toward the females' genitalia," Woodruff said.

From the video, he said, officers were able to identify the vehicle the suspect left in.

"We had a partial plate on the vehicle, and located a plate on the same type of car belonging to John Turner," Woodruff said. "We then compared photographs of the vehicle owner to the suspect and were able to positively identify him as John Turner."

The suspect's identification, according to Woodruff, was "confirmed numerous times by callers after the suspect's picture was put on the department's Facebook page."

Turner has not been located at this time. He is wanted on suspicion of invasion of privacy.

Anyone with information about Turner's whereabouts should contact the police department, (573) 785-5776.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy