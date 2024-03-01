All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 1, 2024

Poplar Bluff man sentenced on drug, firearm charges

A Poplar Bluff man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug-trafficking and firearm-related charges. A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says Samuel Moore, 27, was sentenced in federal court in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Feb. 29...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A Poplar Bluff man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug-trafficking and firearm-related charges.

A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says Samuel Moore, 27, was sentenced in federal court in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Feb. 29.

Court documents indicate law enforcement officers arrived at Moore’s resident in July, responding to an alleged domestic assault. After obtaining a search warrant for the premises, they discovered multiple firearms and drug paraphernalia inside the residence. Authorities found controlled substances, including 30 pounds of marijuana, and a firearm in his vehicle.

At his trial, Moore testified that he intended to sell the marijuana and possessed the firearm “in furtherance of his drug-trafficking” activities.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

After serving his prison sentence, Moore will be on supervised release for three years.

Moore also is facing state felony charges relating to domestic assault in Butler County.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Jack Koester, assistant U.S. attorney, handled the prosecution for the government.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 16
Gallery: Southern Country Church Tour 2024
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy