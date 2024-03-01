Poplar Bluff man sentenced on drug, firearm charges

A Poplar Bluff man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug-trafficking and firearm-related charges.

A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says Samuel Moore, 27, was sentenced in federal court in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Feb. 29.

Court documents indicate law enforcement officers arrived at Moore’s resident in July, responding to an alleged domestic assault. After obtaining a search warrant for the premises, they discovered multiple firearms and drug paraphernalia inside the residence. Authorities found controlled substances, including 30 pounds of marijuana, and a firearm in his vehicle.

At his trial, Moore testified that he intended to sell the marijuana and possessed the firearm “in furtherance of his drug-trafficking” activities.