All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 26, 2021

Poplar Bluff man guilty on drug charges

A federal jury has found a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man guilty on drug charges. Marcus Nelson, 39, faced charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau in Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr.'s court...

Southeast Missourian

A federal jury has found a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man guilty on drug charges.

Marcus Nelson, 39, faced charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau in Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr.'s court.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

After a two-day trial, jurors found Nelson guilty. Sentencing will come at a future date.

According to a release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. district attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, "Nelson conspired with others to bring 45 pounds of methamphetamine from Texas to Missouri between December 2018 and March of 2019. On March 19, 2019, SEMO Drug Task Force Officers received information a subject who lived in Ripley County near Doniphan, Missouri, was expecting a large shipment of methamphetamine. Officers traveled to the residence and were speaking with the subject in the driveway when someone threw a (duffel) bag off a side deck of the residence. Officers recovered the (duffel) bag and discovered approximately 11 pounds of methamphetamine and eight ounces of heroin inside. Further investigation determined Marcus Ray Nelson brought the bag to the residence and threw it out upon learning police arrived."

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Keith D. Sorrell and Julie A. Hunter handled the case.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy