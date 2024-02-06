This story has been edited to correct a typo: Cape Girardeau fire chief Rick Ennis was fired for a "policy" violation, not a "police" violation.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Poplar Bluff fire chief Ralph Stucker recently was appointed to represent Southeast Missouri as a director on the Missouri Association of Fire Chiefs.

Stucker said he was asked by then Cape Girardeau fire chief Rick Ennis to serve the remainder of his term, which expires in February 2020. Ennis had been set to retire at the end of 2018, but was fired Dec. 28 for an undisclosed city policy violation.

At the association's December meeting, its board unanimously voted to appoint Stucker to succeed Ennis as the director from Region E.

Stucker's appointment is the first time anyone from Poplar Bluff has served on the association.

Stucker said it was while meeting with Ennis on an unrelated matter the topic of Southeast Missouri's future representation on the association came up.

At that time, Stucker said, Ennis indicated no one had expressed interest in replacing him upon his retirement.