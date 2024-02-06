Poplar Bluff couple faces child-endangerment charges

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — A Poplar Bluff couple sits in the Butler County Jail after police officers visited their residence Wednesday and allegedly found them and their five children living in dangerously unsanitary conditions.

Aaron and Teyrsa Medley of the 800 block of Butler Street are each charged with five counts of felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

According to a news release from the Poplar Bluff Police Department, officers went to the home to follow up on information the department received regarding drug activity at there.

When officers arrived, they contacted the couple in the front driveway. During the course of the investigation, officers noticed there were numerous full trash bags lying on the ground in front of the residence and trash scattered in the front yard and driveway. Officers also allegedly smelled an odor of bad personal hygiene emanating from the couple and an extremely foul odor coming from the home.

Officers discovered the couple had five children, between the ages of 1 and 9, living in the home with them.

Police Chief Danny Whiteley responded to the scene and said officers turned their focus from drug activity to the health, safety and well-being of the children because of possible unhealthy and unsanitary living conditions.

After the couple reportedly granted verbal consent to allow officers to enter the residence, officers allegedly smelled a foul, pungent odor inside that made them feel ill. They also allegedly found each room littered with loose trash and large bags of trash, animal and human feces and/or urine, plus piles of dirty clothing, trash, used toilet paper and diapers covering the bathroom floor.