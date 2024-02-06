Poplar Bluff city settles three discrimination lawsuits for $155K

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The city of Poplar Bluff has settled three lawsuits involving street department employees who allege discrimination and harassment occurred under former superintendent Denis Kearbey.

The employees include two women — who said in court documents both age and gender were a target of harassment — and one African American man, who said he was demoted because of his race.

Also named in the suits were current city manager Mark Massingham and the city itself. In one case, another street department supervisor, Jody Hessling, is also named.

The settlements resolve all of the cases, Massingham said in a statement Friday. The city’s insurance company, Missouri Rural Services, will pay a total of $155,000 to the three individuals. The city will pay a $10,000 deductible.

No current or past employees have been disciplined as a result of the allegations, Massingham confirmed.

The city human resources department has scheduled safety training, he said.

“We are going to start doing training on harassment in the workplace and other topics specific to employees and working conditions and employee relations,” he said.

The information released by the city was done so under a formal Sunshine Law request made by the Daily American Republic. The city and plaintiffs have signed confidentiality agreements, officials said. State law requires any amounts paid by the city or on behalf of the city be released.

The individuals involved are current employees of the street department, according to court documents.

Barry Hubrins, who has worked for the street department as a truck driver and laborer, has received a settlement of $35,000. He has worked for the department for more than 17 years, according to court documents, which date back to late 2017. The incidents are alleged to have occurred in the fall and winter of 2017.

Angelyn K. Poole, an employee of the cemetery department, which is overseen by the street department, will receive a settlement of $55,000. Poole has worked for the city for more than seven years, according to court documents that date back to March 2019. The case involves incidents said to have occurred in 2016 and 2017.

Lois Regina Gray, an office secretary employed by the city prior to 2016, has received a settlement of $65,000. Gray’s case was filed in January 2019, and references incidents in 2016 and 2017.

All three cases recently have been dismissed by parties, according to Missouri Case.net.

“Any kind of lawsuit with the city or anybody for that matter is unfortunate,” Massingham said in a statement. “It costs the taxpayers money that could be better spent in other places but that is the world we now live in. These claims were settled by our insurance company and the amounts were paid by the insurance.”

Kearbey was put on paid administrative leave in September 2017, after he was accused by Gray of threatening her with a gun. Kearbey was subsequently charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon. Kearbey denied the charges and later accepted a plea deal involving misdemeanor charges. He was fired by the city in December 2017.

The street department is currently under superintendent Jerry Lawson, who was not with the department during the time frames mentioned in the lawsuits.