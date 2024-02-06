ST. LOUIS -- The operator of a St. Louis nursing home needs to be held accountable after the facility was abruptly closed, sending 170 residents to other care centers with little more than the clothes on their backs, political leaders and workers said at a rally Tuesday.

Northview Village Nursing Home shut down Friday, with shuttle buses brought in to take residents to more than a dozen other St. Louis-area care centers. Days later, some relatives still haven't found where their loved ones were sent, and at least one manager said the Northview Village residents arrived at her nursing home without records or medication lists.

Some of those who spoke at the rally outside the shuttered nursing home said criminal investigations should be considered. St. Louis Alderwoman Sharon Tyus called for aldermanic hearings and said she has spoken to the circuit attorney about the possibility of an investigation.

Mayor Tishaura Jones said she was appalled by the way residents and workers were treated. About 180 people lost their jobs and still haven't received their last paycheck.

"Are you angry? Because I'm mad as hell," Jones said.

Northview Village is St. Louis' largest nursing home. It is operated by suburban St. Louis-based Healthcare Accounting Services. A person answering phones said the company declined to comment.

Two Democratic state senators from St. Louis, Karla May and Steven Roberts, said they've reached out to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to try and make sure employees are paid and that residents' rights are protected.

"We cannot put corporate greed over people," May said.

The process of moving people out of Northview Village began after 4 p.m. Friday and continued into Saturday morning, said Lisa Cox, spokeswoman for the state health department.