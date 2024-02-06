“Women in Action: Pursuing the Dream” is this year’s theme for Southeast Missouri State University’s annual event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The keynote speaker will be Angela Davis, an American political activist, academic and author.

The dinner — which is sold out — begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Show Me Center.

Sonia Rucker, dean of students and assistant to the president for equity and diversity at Southeast, said Davis exemplifies everything the planning committee wanted to accomplish with this year’s event.

“Most of the (recent years’) keynote speakers have been male. ... This past year, we really wanted to focus on women leaders, women heroes,” Rucker said.

Several women were considered, she said, including novelist Toni Morrison, who died in August.

Of Davis, Rucker said, “She’s always going to be, I think, at the top of any lists when you’re talking about strong females.”

There are a lot of different notes to the King celebration, Rucker said.

“We definitely want to pay attention to Dr. King’s legacy — his entire legacy,” she said.