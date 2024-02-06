Many Americans today remember a sanitized version of Martin Luther King Jr., said Angela Davis, keynote speaker at the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner, held Wednesday night at the Show Me Center on the Southeast Missouri State University campus in Cape Girardeau.

King was a disturber of unjust peace, Davis said, who “talked about the triple evils of racism, militarism and materialism, which I take to be a euphemism for capitalism,” Davis said.

Davis met King in 1966, she said, in an elevator, and told him she appreciated the work he was doing.

But, she said, King would have been the first to say the movement was far greater than its spokespeople.

The civil rights movement, or, as Davis said, “the mid-20th century Black freedom movement,” was one element in a broad spectrum of issues, and the struggle for freedom continues today, she said.

Broadway musical theater performer Quentin Oliver Lee sings during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on Wednesday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF

Davis spoke of her support to abolish the prison-industrial complex, calling the system “the negative side of freedom.”

Before the abolition of slavery, Davis said, “White people could look at Black people and realize they were free because they were not enslaved. We (now) know that we are free because ... we are not imprisoned.”

Davis said imprisonment disproportionately targets people of color, and the population of women in prisons is increasing.

She said racism, militarism, heteropatriarchy, global warming, criminalization of immigrants, gun violence and so on, are not discrete issues; they’re interconnected.