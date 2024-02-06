All sections
NewsFebruary 2, 2017

Police: Woman's body found in Illinois landfill

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Investigators are trying to determine whether the body of a young woman found in a landfill is that of a missing woman being sought by St. Louis police.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported cadaver dogs found the body Tuesday in a landfill in Marissa, Illinois, about 30 miles from St. Louis.

Marissa police chief Tom Prather said St. Louis homicide detectives alerted his department about the missing person case Monday. Detectives believed the woman’s body was put in an alley trash container in St. Louis. The trash collection route was traced to the landfill.

St. Louis police identified the missing woman as 23-year-old Brandy Renee Morrison, whose family reported her missing Saturday.

The body has not been positively identified.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

