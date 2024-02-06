Police: Woman's body found in Illinois landfill

ST. LOUIS — Investigators are trying to determine whether the body of a young woman found in a landfill is that of a missing woman being sought by St. Louis police.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported cadaver dogs found the body Tuesday in a landfill in Marissa, Illinois, about 30 miles from St. Louis.

Marissa police chief Tom Prather said St. Louis homicide detectives alerted his department about the missing person case Monday. Detectives believed the woman’s body was put in an alley trash container in St. Louis. The trash collection route was traced to the landfill.