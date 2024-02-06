All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 21, 2016

Police: Woman tried to run over man with her SUV

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed an arrest warrant Friday for a Cape Girardeau woman who tried to hit a man with her car, police said. The office charged Rebecca Marie Martin, 31, with first-degree domestic assault and felony property damage...

Ben Kleine

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed an arrest warrant Friday for a Cape Girardeau woman who tried to hit a man with her car, police said.

The office charged Rebecca Marie Martin, 31, with first-degree domestic assault and felony property damage.

Martin’s bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety. Martin was not in custody Tuesday at Cape Girardeau County Jail.

The man said he was being followed by Martin, his former romantic partner, while he was driving about 8 p.m. Oct. 29. He decided to get out of his car and confront her at the intersection of Henry and Louis streets, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by police officer Brett Hellmann.

Martin drove her sport-utility vehicle at a high rate of speed, striking the driver’s side of his vehicle after he jumped over the hood of the car, Hellmann wrote. He said Martin’s intent was to run him over, according to the statement.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Martin drove away east on Henry Street and north on Minnesota Avenue. The man estimated the damage to his vehicle was about $2,000, Hellmann wrote. Hellmann wrote when he arrived on the scene, there was extensive damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Two witnesses were outside near the intersection and said Martin was trying to run the man over, Hellmann wrote.

bkleine@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3644

Pertinent address:

Henry and Louis streets, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at ear...
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
NewsOct. 31
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy