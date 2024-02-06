Police: Woman tried to run over man with her SUV

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed an arrest warrant Friday for a Cape Girardeau woman who tried to hit a man with her car, police said.

The office charged Rebecca Marie Martin, 31, with first-degree domestic assault and felony property damage.

Martin’s bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety. Martin was not in custody Tuesday at Cape Girardeau County Jail.

The man said he was being followed by Martin, his former romantic partner, while he was driving about 8 p.m. Oct. 29. He decided to get out of his car and confront her at the intersection of Henry and Louis streets, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by police officer Brett Hellmann.

Martin drove her sport-utility vehicle at a high rate of speed, striking the driver’s side of his vehicle after he jumped over the hood of the car, Hellmann wrote. He said Martin’s intent was to run him over, according to the statement.