Police: Woman arrested after meth found hidden in pants

A Cape Girardeau woman faces drug trafficking charges after officers stopped her for littering and found she was delivering a large amount of methamphetamine Wednesday, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Lauren M. Story, 30, with second-degree drug trafficking.

Police stopped a vehicle going east in the 3200 block of Missouri Route K after a passenger threw a clear wrapper out of the vehicle, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau Cpl. Richard Couch.

Story, who was riding in the back of the car, told police she had thrown the trash, which the driver said was a popsicle wrapper, Couch wrote.

Police learned Story had a warrant for her arrest for possession of a controlled substance and arrested her, according to the statement.

Story was uncooperative, bending over and trying to conceal "a large baseball size bulge in the front of her pants," Couch wrote.

Asked what the item was, Story "said she did not know, and that it was not hers," Couch wrote.