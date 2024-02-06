All sections
NewsMay 26, 2017
Police: Woman arrested after meth found hidden in pants
A Cape Girardeau woman faces drug trafficking charges after officers stopped her for littering and found she was delivering a large amount of methamphetamine Wednesday, police said. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Lauren M. Story, 30, with second-degree drug trafficking...
Tyler Graef

A Cape Girardeau woman faces drug trafficking charges after officers stopped her for littering and found she was delivering a large amount of methamphetamine Wednesday, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Lauren M. Story, 30, with second-degree drug trafficking.

Police stopped a vehicle going east in the 3200 block of Missouri Route K after a passenger threw a clear wrapper out of the vehicle, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau Cpl. Richard Couch.

Story, who was riding in the back of the car, told police she had thrown the trash, which the driver said was a popsicle wrapper, Couch wrote.

Police learned Story had a warrant for her arrest for possession of a controlled substance and arrested her, according to the statement.

Story was uncooperative, bending over and trying to conceal "a large baseball size bulge in the front of her pants," Couch wrote.

Asked what the item was, Story "said she did not know, and that it was not hers," Couch wrote.

A female officer removed a McDonald's paper bag containing just over a half-pound of a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, Couch wrote.

The driver of the vehicle told officers they were "on their way to deliver the [meth] to a location within the City of Cape Girardeau," Couch wrote.

Story previously has pleaded guilty to two drug-related charges in 2009 and 2016, according to online court records.

Her bond was set at $100,000.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Pertinent address:

3200 block of Missouri Route K, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

