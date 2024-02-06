Police to enforce no-parking zones, close streets for SEMO Fair events

Vehicles in the no or restricted parking zones will be towed at the owner's expense and may be ticketed.

Parking signs will also be placed in Capaha Park and along Perry Avenue and North West End Boulevard to restrict parking for Saturday's parade. Vehicles participating in the parade will be allowed inside the park, the release said. People dropping off participants should do so at the North West End and Normal Avenue intersection at the park entrance; entries should enter Capaha Park from Broadway and Perry. Southbound lanes at Perry and Dunklin Street will be close, and people who drive around barricades may receive a ticket.

Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, North West End will be closed between Broadway and Normal to allow the parade to form. Broadway west of North West End, Kingshighway between Broadway and Cape Rock Drive and from Hopper Road to Kiwanis Drive will be closed during the parade, which begins at 9:30 a.m.