All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 8, 2022

Police to enforce no-parking zones, close streets for SEMO Fair events

The Cape Girardeau Police Department will be instituting no-parking zones and closing streets around the city to help with traffic flow during the SEMO District Fair events. "No Parking" signs will be placed around Arena Park on Friday and will be enforced starting Saturday, according to a news release from Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer for the department...

Nathan English
Children ride a miniature car ride at sunset Sept. 12, 2018, at the SEMO District Fair in Cape Girardeau.
Children ride a miniature car ride at sunset Sept. 12, 2018, at the SEMO District Fair in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

The Cape Girardeau Police Department will be instituting no-parking zones and closing streets around the city to help with traffic flow during the SEMO District Fair events.

"No Parking" signs will be placed around Arena Park on Friday and will be enforced starting Saturday, according to a news release from Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer for the department.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Vehicles in the no or restricted parking zones will be towed at the owner's expense and may be ticketed.

Parking signs will also be placed in Capaha Park and along Perry Avenue and North West End Boulevard to restrict parking for Saturday's parade. Vehicles participating in the parade will be allowed inside the park, the release said. People dropping off participants should do so at the North West End and Normal Avenue intersection at the park entrance; entries should enter Capaha Park from Broadway and Perry. Southbound lanes at Perry and Dunklin Street will be close, and people who drive around barricades may receive a ticket.

Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, North West End will be closed between Broadway and Normal to allow the parade to form. Broadway west of North West End, Kingshighway between Broadway and Cape Rock Drive and from Hopper Road to Kiwanis Drive will be closed during the parade, which begins at 9:30 a.m.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-...
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at ...
NewsOct. 22
Cape neighborhood advised to boil water until Thursday
NewsOct. 22
Legendary rockers ZZ Top set to electrify the Show Me Center...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 22
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy