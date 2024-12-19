Police report 12-19-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on West Drive.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Washington Avenue.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
• Assault was reported on North Street.
• Assault was reported on Delwin Street.
• Assault was reported on Sheridan Drive.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on William Street.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
• Theft was reported on Sandstone Lane.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
• Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Miscellaneous
• Fraud was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
• Property damage was reported on Independence Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
• Property damage was reported.
• A shooting was reported on Cousin Street.
• Property damage was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Shawn Dobbs, 47, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and kidnapping.
• James McCandless, 26, of Marble Hill was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and failure to register motor vehicle.
• Michael Overy, 39, of Wright City was arrested on a Montgomery County warrant.
• John Killian, 39, of Kelso was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
• Brandon Nance, 35, of Chaffee was arrested on two Stoddard County warrants and arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
• Christopher Scherer, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and also arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
Assaults
• Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
• Assault was reported in the 700 block of Broadridge Drive.
Thefts
• Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Sioux Avenue.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.
• Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Highland Drive.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of North High Street.
• Theft was reported in the 800 block of Gerald Street.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Greensferry Road.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Eastview Court.
Miscellaneous
• Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Donna Drive.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.
• Fraud was reported in the 1500 block of Deerwood Drive.
• Fraud was reported in the 600 block of North Georgia Street.
• Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.