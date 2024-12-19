Police report 12-19-24

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Shawn Dobbs, 47, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and kidnapping.

• James McCandless, 26, of Marble Hill was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and failure to register motor vehicle.

• Michael Overy, 39, of Wright City was arrested on a Montgomery County warrant.

• John Killian, 39, of Kelso was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Brandon Nance, 35, of Chaffee was arrested on two Stoddard County warrants and arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Christopher Scherer, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and also arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.

Assaults

• Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.

• Assault was reported in the 700 block of Broadridge Drive.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Sioux Avenue.

• Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.

• Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Highland Drive.

• Theft was reported in the 300 block of North High Street.

• Theft was reported in the 800 block of Gerald Street.

• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Greensferry Road.

• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Eastview Court.

Miscellaneous

• Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Donna Drive.

• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.

• Fraud was reported in the 1500 block of Deerwood Drive.

• Fraud was reported in the 600 block of North Georgia Street.

• Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.