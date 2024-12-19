All sections
NewsDecember 18, 2024

Police report 12-19-24

Cape Girardeau and Jackson police departments responded to multiple incidents, including assaults, thefts, and fraud cases. Several arrests were made, primarily for warrants and driving offenses.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on West Drive.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Washington Avenue.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

• Assault was reported on North Street.

• Assault was reported on Delwin Street.

• Assault was reported on Sheridan Drive.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• Theft was reported on Sandstone Lane.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Miscellaneous

• Fraud was reported on Saint Francis Drive.

• Property damage was reported on Independence Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Property damage was reported.

• A shooting was reported on Cousin Street.

• Property damage was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Shawn Dobbs, 47, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and kidnapping.

• James McCandless, 26, of Marble Hill was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and failure to register motor vehicle.

• Michael Overy, 39, of Wright City was arrested on a Montgomery County warrant.

• John Killian, 39, of Kelso was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Brandon Nance, 35, of Chaffee was arrested on two Stoddard County warrants and arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Christopher Scherer, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and also arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.

Assaults

• Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.

• Assault was reported in the 700 block of Broadridge Drive.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Sioux Avenue.

• Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.

• Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Highland Drive.

• Theft was reported in the 300 block of North High Street.

• Theft was reported in the 800 block of Gerald Street.

• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Greensferry Road.

• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Eastview Court.

Miscellaneous

• Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Donna Drive.

• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.

• Fraud was reported in the 1500 block of Deerwood Drive.

• Fraud was reported in the 600 block of North Georgia Street.

• Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

