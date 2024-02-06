All sections
NewsJanuary 3, 2024

Police: Perry County woman set fire to house with 3 cats inside, kicked jailer

A Perry County woman is accused of setting a house on fire with three cats still in the building and later kicking a jailer in the stomach. Rhonda Ann Zahner faces charges of second-degree arson, first-degree property damage and fourth-degree assault...

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
Rhonda Ann Zahner
Rhonda Ann Zahner

A Perry County woman is accused of setting a house on fire with three cats still in the building and later kicking a jailer in the stomach.

Rhonda Ann Zahner faces charges of second-degree arson, first-degree property damage and fourth-degree assault.

The fire was reported on Christmas Day at 120 Shannie Road in Perry County, about 2 miles south of Perryville off Route B.

According to a probable-cause statement issued by Jesse J. Sproat of the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office, Zahner stated to a deputy that she had intentionally set the fire in the residence, and had a lighter in her pants pocket. Perryville Fire Department chief Jeremy Triller, who responded to the fire, told the Southeast Missourian that the three cats perished in the fire. The investigators originally called for three counts of animal abuse, but those charges were not filed by the prosecutor.

The fire marshal determined the fire was spread with combustible materials found in the living room of the residence. The fire started in the floor of the living room, which the marshal determined was not caused by accident, according to the probable-cause statement.

Triller told the Southeast Missourian that he was told by the homeowner that Zahner was living in the home. He said he was unsure about a potential motive. Triller said the structure, which was a mobile home, was a complete loss on the inside.

The probable-cause document stated Zahner is homeless. The Perry County Rural Fire Protection Association responded to the fire at 12:35 p.m. Christmas Day.

Once she was jailed, Zahner was accused of assaulting a jailer. The jailer, according to a probable-cause document signed by deputy Adam Ballew, was assaulted as he was opening the door for a counselor to speak with Zahner. Judge Craig D. Brewer issued a $50,000 cash-only bond.

The arson charge is a Class D felony; the property damage is a Class E felony and the assault is a Class A misdemeanor.

