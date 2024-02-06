A Perry County woman is accused of setting a house on fire with three cats still in the building and later kicking a jailer in the stomach.

Rhonda Ann Zahner faces charges of second-degree arson, first-degree property damage and fourth-degree assault.

The fire was reported on Christmas Day at 120 Shannie Road in Perry County, about 2 miles south of Perryville off Route B.

According to a probable-cause statement issued by Jesse J. Sproat of the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office, Zahner stated to a deputy that she had intentionally set the fire in the residence, and had a lighter in her pants pocket. Perryville Fire Department chief Jeremy Triller, who responded to the fire, told the Southeast Missourian that the three cats perished in the fire. The investigators originally called for three counts of animal abuse, but those charges were not filed by the prosecutor.