A Tamms, Illinois, man faces a Class C felony relating to drug delivery; a Class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm and a Class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon following an investigation that resulted in two cases over a two-day period.

Keith E. Williams, 40, is in custody of the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a cash-only $20,000 bond for those charges, and another $20,000 for another drug dealing charge from days earlier.

A police officer wrote in a probable-cause statement issued with the court that he observed a “hand-to-hand narcotics transaction” in the parking lot of a Cape Girardeau business shortly after midnight on May 6. The location of the business and the officer’s name are redacted in the document.