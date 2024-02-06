Police: Homicide of girl, 15, was retaliation for earlier fight

An altercation earlier in the day led to the death of a Cape Girardeau teenager Saturday night, according to a document filed by police.

Cape Girardeau police arrested Isaiah M. Lane, 29, in connection with the shooting that killed 15-year-old Madison Robinson on the front porch of her home at 913 Jefferson Ave. The shooting, which occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, also wounded a 20-year-old man who was with Robinson on the porch.

Lane, whose court records reflect a St. Louis address but has previously lived in Cape Girardeau, was arraigned Monday afternoon in Jackson before Cape Girardeau Circuit Judge Frank Miller. He is charged with one count of murder in the first degree, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon by shooting at a home and possession of a firearm by a felon, and is being held in Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of a $1 million cash-only bond.

Police responding to the shooting scene found Robinson with an apparent gunshot wound to her neck while the second shooting victim had an apparent gunshot wound to his lower left leg. Both were taken by ambulance to local hospitals where Robinson died as a result of her wound.

A probable-cause statement filed by Cape Girardeau officer Jeffrey Bonham indicated an acquaintance of Lane's supplied information leading to his arrest.

A police officer is seen while emergency personnel respond to a shots-fired call Saturday in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

According to the probable-cause statement, the acquaintance told police that earlier Saturday, she was in "a physical altercation" at Robinson's home. The acquaintance reportedly told Lane about what happened. Lane asked her whether she was hurt during the fight, and she told Lane her head was "still in pain." According to the probable-cause statement, "this seemed to enrage Lane."

The document said Lane's acquaintance was riding in the same vehicle as Lane when Lane drove past the victim's residence, "held up a large black handgun" and threatened the occupants on the front porch of the victim's house.

Lane's acquaintance reportedly told police based on Lane's statements, she believed Lane was "planning on returning to 916 Jefferson to seek revenge."