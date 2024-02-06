Police: Homicide of girl, 15, was retaliation for earlier fight

An altercation earlier in the day led to the death of a Cape Girardeau teenager Saturday night, according to a document filed by police.
Cape Girardeau police arrested Isaiah M. Lane, 29, in connection with the shooting that killed 15-year-old Madison Robinson on the front porch of her home at 913 Jefferson Ave. The shooting, which occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, also wounded a 20-year-old man who was with Robinson on the porch.
Lane, whose court records reflect a St. Louis address but has previously lived in Cape Girardeau, was arraigned Monday afternoon in Jackson before Cape Girardeau Circuit Judge Frank Miller. He is charged with one count of murder in the first degree, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon by shooting at a home and possession of a firearm by a felon, and is being held in Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of a $1 million cash-only bond.
Police responding to the shooting scene found Robinson with an apparent gunshot wound to her neck while the second shooting victim had an apparent gunshot wound to his lower left leg. Both were taken by ambulance to local hospitals where Robinson died as a result of her wound.
A probable-cause statement filed by Cape Girardeau officer Jeffrey Bonham indicated an acquaintance of Lane's supplied information leading to his arrest.
According to the probable-cause statement, the acquaintance told police that earlier Saturday, she was in "a physical altercation" at Robinson's home. The acquaintance reportedly told Lane about what happened. Lane asked her whether she was hurt during the fight, and she told Lane her head was "still in pain." According to the probable-cause statement, "this seemed to enrage Lane."
The document said Lane's acquaintance was riding in the same vehicle as Lane when Lane drove past the victim's residence, "held up a large black handgun" and threatened the occupants on the front porch of the victim's house.
Lane's acquaintance reportedly told police based on Lane's statements, she believed Lane was "planning on returning to 916 Jefferson to seek revenge."
The witness told police Lane dropped her off at a nearby residence "as she did not want to be part of the retaliation against the victims." She reportedly heard gunshots about 15 minutes later coming from the 900 block of Jefferson.
According to the police statement, the acquaintance told police Lane "pulled up to her location a couple minutes after the shooting. She stated Lane was breathing super hard and stated 'One of them asses had to get hit.' She told police she got into the vehicle with Lane and they returned to a residence in Cape Girardeau where Lane showered and changed clothes." The probable-cause statement went on to say "they left the residence in a vehicle, and a short time later she saw Lane dispose of two firearms within the city limits of Cape Girardeau."
Police said the witness was able to give a general description of the area where Lane had disposed of the firearms, which were later recovered by police.
Lane reportedly told his acquaintance, as quoted in the document, "B----, if I get jammed because of you, imma shoot yo ass next."
Lane was apprehended a few hours after the shooting during a traffic stop on South Sprigg Street.
Robinson was a student at Cape Girardeau Central High School where grief counselors are available to students and school employees this week.
"Our hearts are always heavy any time a young person passes away. It's always very tragic," said Kristin Tallent, the district's director of communications. "Our focus has to remain on making sure our students and staff members are supported."
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad remains active.
"The public is still encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department with any information they may have on this matter," said Joey Hann, department information officer. The department's anonymous tip line is (573) 339-6313.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.